After getting some authentic inputs about his involvement in terror funding through Hawala money, sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of a constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Jammu.

A raid at the residence of a police constable was conducted as a part of multiple raids conducted in different parts of the Jammu region in connection with terror funding.

Although no official statement has been issued regarding the identification of the cop, sources said that the accused police constable is serving in the Armed Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and is presently posted in Kashmir Valley.

Reports said that the SIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu. The raids are conducted in connection with a case pertaining to terror financing and Hawala transactions.

Sources said that in the Belicharana area under Satwari police station, a team of SIA led by an Inspector rank officer arrived today afternoon and carried out searches at the residence of a cop.

Officials of the SIA have maintained a guarded silence over recoveries from the residence of the cop.

SIA was constituted in 2021 to investigate terror-related cases

The special agency State Investigation Agency (SIA) was constituted in November 2021 by the J&K government to investigate and prosecute all terrorism-related cases.

The SIA is the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and will take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

All the officers in-charge of the police stations have to inform the SIA immediately upon registration of terrorism-related cases.

Earlier, J&K Govt sacked many terror-friendly including cops

Today's action against a police constable is not an isolated case, earlier Jammu and Kashmir government sacked over three dozen terror-friendly employees including cops.

The government had sacked 11 employees including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled "supreme commander" Syeed Salahuddin.

Two sons of Syeed Salahuddin namely Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were sacked from government service after the panel had established their involvement in terror funding.

The Government has dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from services "in the interest of the security of the state".

In September 2021, the J&K government had sacked six more terror-friendly employees. These employees were working as overground workers (OGWs) for various terror outfits active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those terminating from government services included two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police and their direct involvement in the terror activities have been established by the investigating agencies.