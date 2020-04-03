The filming of Stranger Things season 4 has been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. There were several reports in the last week that suggested several script changes in the fourth season.

Stranger Things season 4 was all set to start filming in January 2020 and wrap up the production by August. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix has put the production on hold in March.

As of now, it is not yet revealed as to how much of the new season was completed and what was left to shoot. Fans are now speculating that instead of late-2020, they might get to see Stranger Things season 4 sometime in mid-2021 or late-2021.

While talking about the delay in the filming of Stranger Things season 4, star David Harbour stated he got an email from the producers saying they are shutting down the filming for a couple of weeks.

"[Season four was] supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this. I got an email from the producers saying we're shutting down for a couple of weeks. We don't know what any of this means. My hope is we get it up and running as soon as possible but I also suggested to Lily that season four should be animated," Harbour was quoted as saying DailyMail.

Will there now be a script change?

Stranger Things follows the story of young kids from 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, a fictional town where these kids investigate the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurs around them.

Since season 4 is put on hold, many are now speculating that there are chances that the creators behind the show may make certain changes in the story.

As per the released trailer of Stranger Things season 4, we got to see a glimpse of Jim Hopper, whom everyone believed to be dead after the horrifying incident shown in season 3's finale episode.

The character is imprisoned in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will apparently face dangers from humans as well as from the creatures of the upside-down world.

The filming of Stranger Things seasons 4 is being put on hold but chances of a script change are pretty slim. Based on the released teaser trailer and our previous speculations, it looks like The Duffer Brothers are going to follow the original script only.

As of this writing, there is no exact release date of the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things.