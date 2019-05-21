A new teaser of Stranger Things 3 starring Dacre Montgomery as Hawkins' hot new stud, Billy, has recently surfaced. In the clip, shared by Netflix's Instagram handle, the moms of Hawkins are seen lounging by the pool. As soon as they notice Montgomery making his way to the pool as the new lifeguard with a mullet, the ladies can't stop adjusting their swimsuits, hoping to get some attention from him.

Along with the teaser, the makers have also shared character posters of all the pivotal cast. From the looks of it, we can tell for sure that Montgomery has an important role to play in the third season. Perhaps he has been promoted from being the town bully to the town's new thirst material? Set to premiere on the 4th of July on Netflix, it is not surprising to see how the Duffer Brothers and the online streaming platform has started to promote the show. By gifting fans with two phenomenal seasons, they are returning to mesmerise the fandom with (hopefully) yet another intriguing season.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix has used the creative team to come up with some catchy tweets to announce that the kids are returning and that "One summer can change everything." The makers already released a trailer which was nothing short of awesome. The clip literally has Mike (Finn Wolfhard) say, "We're not kids anymore. I mean, what did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?" which is a clear indication of how much they have grown up since the first season. Some newer characters and some gems from the first season are still there and giving us hopes that the third season would have more of the Demogorgon.

During an interview with Digital Spy, actor David Harbour who plays Hawkins Police chief Jim Hopper in the series stated, "I know the end of the series, and it's beautiful." Further adding that perhaps the Duffer Brothers plan to have at least five seasons of the show before concluding it, Harbour added, "I don't think four is enough. I think five is maybe enough. If you want my opinion, I would like five."

Stranger Things 3 stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Dacre Montgomery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke.