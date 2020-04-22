At a time when we see grim scenes of migrants stranded in different parts of India due to the lockdown, some migrants who are stranded in Sikar decided to make the best out of this situation and spruced up the quarantine facility that they are staying in at the moment.

The hospitality expressed by villagers in Sikar in Rajasthan literally touched the hearts of these migrant labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country and they expressed their keenness to paint the walls of the school building which was turned into a quarantine centre to house them.

About 54 workers quarantined in the school at Sikar came forward and together they added a new look to the school.

Shaheed Sitaram Kumawat and Seth KL Tambi Government Higher Secondary schools in Palsana town wore a deserted school since the lockdown was on. They were in a dire need of attention.

The migrants started painting the school building and they requested the sarpanch to arrange paint for them. According to reports, the school had not been painted for the last nine years, and the migrant labourers did it simply to offer gratitude for the hospitality.

Palsana Sarpanch Roop Singh Shekhawat said that in response to the facilities provided to these migrants at the quarantine centres, they wanted to express their gratitude.

Wall paint and other necessary items were made available to them, which were used to give a complete makeover to the schools.

Shekhawat said, "The entire village is overwhelmed by their behaviour. All these people are perfectly healthy and their quarantine time is also over. It is joyful to see the constructive work done by the workers who have used the quarantine period beautifully."

Jagat Singh Panwar, secretary of district legal services authority paid a visit to the centre and met these migrants who looked joyful and he appreciated them for the initiative.

Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Palsana, Rajendra Meena, said the school premises were not white-washed for almost a decade and was in dire need for the same.

All the teachers agreed to the offer funds from their salaries, which was used to purchase paint and other necessary items and migrant workers staying here happily took the task without taking any money.