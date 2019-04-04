The Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, April 3, issued an advisory to all officers and officials to stop and make way for judges whenever they saw them as a sign of respect. The advisory was issued by the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court.

The advisory called out employees of the high court for not showing respect to the judges while they pass through the galleries to sit in the courtroom or even stop and let the judges pass when they meet in corridors of hallways. The advisory then went on to say that officers/officials should stop and let the judges pass whenever they meet to pay "highest respect to Their Lordships".

The advisory read,