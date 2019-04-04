The Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, April 3, issued an advisory to all officers and officials to stop and make way for judges whenever they saw them as a sign of respect. The advisory was issued by the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court.
The advisory called out employees of the high court for not showing respect to the judges while they pass through the galleries to sit in the courtroom or even stop and let the judges pass when they meet in corridors of hallways. The advisory then went on to say that officers/officials should stop and let the judges pass whenever they meet to pay "highest respect to Their Lordships".
The advisory read,
"It has often been noticed that while Hon'ble Judges pass through the galleries for sitting in Court and also retiring to Their Lordship's Chambers, the officials/officers passing in the way do no stop to wait for the Honb'le Judges to cross them, which is clearly an act of disrespect.
It is, therefore, directed that the officers/officials while passing through the galleries meant for the movement of the Hon'ble Judges shall stop whenever they see that the Hon'ble Judges are passing through the galleries and pay highest respect to Their Lordships.
Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously."