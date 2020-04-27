The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a revised advisory to state governments to stop using rapid anti-body test kits with immediate effect. The ICMR said it evaluated the testing kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions and the results showed "wide variation" despite promise of "good performance for surveillance purposes".

The ICMR statement read, "In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers."

This comes days after China made rapid testing kits failed to give authentic results. The development has come as another embarrassment for China as the country has already at the receiving amidst similar news coming in from several European countries. Soon after the Rajasthan government made an announcement that it would not be using these rapid test kits imported from China kits citing inaccuracy in outcomes, the Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended all the states not to use these kits for 2 days.

Earlier in a press statement, R Gangakhedkar of ICMR said, "States advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days. A lot of variations, kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory in the next 2 days." Notably, earlier today, Rajasthan had said that these kits from China provided only 5.4 percent accurate results.

Delhi HC fixes rapid test kit price at Rs 400

The Delhi High Court has capped the maximum price of each rapid test kit imported by Matrix Labs at Rs 400, including GST.

"For the people to be assured that the pandemic is under control and for the governments to ensure, and for agencies engaged in the frontline battle to safeguard people's health, more kits/tests should be made available urgently at the lowest cost throughout the country," said Justice Najmi Waziri while capping the price of the medical kits.