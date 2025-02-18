'Stop Twisting My Words': Karan Johar criticizes media for misquoting his S.S. Rajamouli comment for clickbait

Karan Johar, one of Bollywood's most prominent filmmakers and the creative force behind Dharma Productions, is known for being unapologetic and outspoken. His statements often make headlines—whether as a reality show host, a judge, or the man brewing inside gossip on his infamous couch. As the host of Koffee With Karan, he always has a story to tell.

Recently, in a conversation with Komal Nahta, the filmmaker spoke about directors, star kids, and stardom, and shared his thoughts on one of the South's biggest filmmakers, SS Rajamouli.

During his appearance on the chat show, Karan Johar discussed what makes Rajamouli's films so successful. He highlighted the filmmaker's unwavering conviction in his storytelling, emphasizing that Rajamouli's strong belief in his narratives is what sets his films apart.

However, a section of the media took his words out of context, making it seem as if Karan Johar had claimed that Rajamouli's films succeed despite lacking logic. Karan's words were misconstrued which sparked a wave of online discussions.

Karan Johar issues clarification

Taking to social media to set the record straight, Johar expressed his frustration over the way his words were distorted. He urged media platforms not to twist his statements into clickbait headlines.

Karan Johar wrote, "I would request publications and media sites NOT to twist my words for their own clickbait headlines! What I have said in reverence and praise should not be misconstrued."

What did Karan speak about SS Rajamouli?

Speaking specifically about Rajamouli's works, Johar said, "Logic doesn't matter in a film. Take any film by Rajamouli sir, for example. Where do you see logic? You only see a conviction. And when conviction comes to the forefront, even the audience believes in it." This highlights how audiences connect emotionally with a film when the makers have faith in their vision, regardless of whether the plot is grounded in realism.

Karan Johar's prolific journey

Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The director's last release was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently announced the upcoming romantic film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.