Pan India actor Tamannaah Bhatia known for her hourglass figure and oomph factor, sparked controversy after she shared a series of photos as part of a Radha-Krishna photoshoot by a renowned fashion label. The actor was dressed as Radha, however, her outfit was quite bold. From plunging neckline blouse to flaunting her cleavage. Netizens were unimpressed with the actor and labelled her of 'sexualising' Radha.

'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia deletes Radha photoshoot from Instagram after facing flak over revealing outfits

Amid the backlash, Tamannaah has either deleted or archived the photos that she shot as part of the Leela Campaign.

What was the campaign about?

Tamannaah was featured in fashion designer Karan Torani's campaign, titled 'Leela: The Divine Illusion Of Love', which showed the different stages of love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Netizens took to their IG story and slammed the actor for nudity.

The online campaign template read, "Stop sexualising the purest relationship of our beloved Radha Rani and Shree Krishna for your sales! You morons! How dare you @tamannaahspeaks & @toraniofficial."

However, Tamannaah has yet to issue an official statement on the controversy.

Work front

Tamannaah was recently seen making a special appearance in the blockbuster film, Stree 2. In the film, she is featured in the song, Aaj Ki Raat.

She was also a part of John Abraham's Independence Day release, Vedaa.

On the personal front, she is dating actor Vijay Varma.

While speaking to Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. we think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."