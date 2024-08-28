Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik, a YouTuber and influencer, garnered headlines for his stint in the BB digital season. Social media users brutally slammed Armaan Malik along with his two wives for promoting polygamy.

However, the social media hate and negativity didn't deter them as they continued to do what they wanted. The trio are a happy family, despite Payal's calming that she would divorce him soon. Nothing of that happened and they are living happily.

The family often takes to their official blogs and Instagram handles and shares updates regarding their day-to-day lives.

Bigg boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik has eye infection; Payal Malik shares health update

Payal who is the first wife of Armaan Malik and was also one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 took to her latest blog and inflamed their fans that Armaan Malik is suffering from an eye infection and will visit a doctor for a correct diagnosis and treatment.

In the video, Armaan Malik's face looks puffed and his eyes are swollen. He discloses that it's not flu, but an infection and he will go to the doctor for a check-up. His first wife Payal Malik shares that he was up all night due to the condition of his eyes. They called the doctor and he confirmed it's not conjunctivitis.

As usual, Payal Malik posted another vlog on her channel 'Chirayu Payal Malik' titled 'Armaan ke sath hua bahut bura.'..."( Whatever happened with Armaan isn't right).

Netizens quickly pointed out that rather than shooting a vlog and seeking sympathy, they should seek medical help. While some expressed worry and wished for Armaan's speedy recovery.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, his real name is Sandeep Singh.

In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik, and they had a child named Chirayu (Chikoo) Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children; Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.