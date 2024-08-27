Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is on a travel spree. The actor is often spotted at the airport flying in and out of the city. A few weeks ago, Katrina came to India and was spotted at Zoya Akhtar's house with her sister Isabelle and Vicky Kaushal. On Monday evening, Katrina was again seen at the airport flying to an undisclosed location.

The actor looked radiant in a black outfit; her silky hair caught the attention and the actor was smiling ear-to-ear.

Vicky came to see off Katrina at the airport

On Monday night, Katrina was seen exiting her white SUV at the airport. She was dressed in black from head to toe and also carried a matching jacket in her hands.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed Vicky Kaushal had come to see off Katrina at the airport. Vicky wasn't visible, but the silhouette did look like Vicky.

Katrina's oversized baggy outfit grabbed unwanted attention. Netizens were of the view that she was hiding something as the actor seemed to have changed her sartorial choices; she is seen in oversized outfits, and some even said that she gained weight.

A user wrote, "It's not cold in Mumbai that she is wearing baggy outfits."

Another mentioned, "She has gained weight, but what's she hiding."

The third one mentioned, "She has lost her charm."

Work Front: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of 'Bad Newz'. He will be seen in Chhava, where he portrays the fierce Maratha warrior. The film releases on December 6, 2024.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.