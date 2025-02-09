The trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, was released earlier this month. Initially, netizens weren't impressed when the film was announced, but after watching the trailer, fans went gaga over Arjun Kapoor mocking himself and delivering a wide range of expressions, something unexpected from the actor.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's first song Gori Hai Kalaiyan fails to impress fans

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer, the makers released the film's first song, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, which carries a refreshing, upbeat vibe. The song features the trio—Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh—setting the dance floor on fire with their energetic thumkas.

In the music video, Bhumi and Rakul, who plays Arjun's on-screen wives, are seen fighting for his attention. Arjun's character appears caught in a hilarious dilemma, getting bullied by both women.

The song evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of fun sequences from comedy classics like Biwi No.1, No Entry, and Saajan Chale Sasural. However, netizens were not pleased with yet another remake of an iconic song.

One user commented, "Ruined yet another old song..."

Another added, "Stop ruining classic songs!"

The film's plot follows Arjun's character as he finds himself in a catch-22 situation—his ex-wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, suffers from amnesia, while his current wife, played by Rakul Preet Singh, is eager to get married.

Gori Hai Kalaiyan is sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, with music composed by Akshay & IP.

Sharing his excitement, Badshah said, "Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the ultimate vibe of the season. It's peppy, upbeat, and has a very filmy essence. I had a blast working on this track, and I can assure the audience that it will leave them grooving!"

Singer Kanika Kapoor added, "It's been a while since we had a true party anthem. What better way to kickstart 2025 than with a song that sets the party mood? Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the track we've been waiting for—it has all the elements to uplift your mood!"

Music composers Akshay & IP expressed, "Gori Hai Kalaiyan is the ultimate dance track—a fusion of modern elements and irresistible rhythms that will keep you moving all night. With its infectious energy and feel-good vibe, this party anthem is sure to elevate your spirits and get the celebration started! This track is also our humble tribute to the legendary Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabbir Kumar, and Anjaan."