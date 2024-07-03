Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, slammed the Opposition for politicising the Manipur issue, saying that the state "will soon reject them."

PM Modi urged everyone to look beyond politics and work together to ensure stability in the region. He warned those trying to exacerbate the situation, saying, "Those adding fuel to the fire, I warn them Manipur will reject them soon."

PM Modi also highlighted the reduction in violent incidents in the region over the past few months.

"We are continuously trying to maintain peace and stability in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered, and more than 500 people have been arrested in Manipur, which is a very small state. Now, the incidents of violence are coming down. This means peace is possible," he said.

He pointed out that schools, colleges, and offices in Manipur are operating like in any other state in the country, and all examinations were held as scheduled.

"Both Central and state governments are actively working to resolve regional issues with patience and peace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and stayed for weeks there, engaging with relevant stakeholders," said the Prime Minister, adding that besides political leaders, various government officials also visited the state to assess and address the situation.

Reflecting on the history of the state, he said that Manipur has had a history of disharmony and hostility among certain sections and also cited a 1993 incident.

He pointed out that the Congress party should remember that President's Rule was imposed in the state ten times during their tenure and also recalled the spate of violence in 1993 that lasted for about five years.

PM Modi added that those who are questioning the situation in the northeastern states must know that the BJP has worked to make this region a powerful engine of growth.

He said that numerous efforts have been made to maintain peace in the North-East, yielding "hopeful" results. He noted that inter-border rifts between states have historically sparked conflicts since Independence, but the current government has been working to end these rifts by working for agreements between states, achieving significant success.

With inputs from IANS