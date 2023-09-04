Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple are head over heels in love with each other and often prowess their adoration for one another. Alia never misses a chance to speak about Ranbir during her interviews with international brands. Much recently, Alia was brutally trolled for talking about Ranbir especially when she said that, Ranbir tells her to wipe off the lipstick. Her statement didn't go down well with netizens and they termed Ranbir as a misogynist. Some even said that Alia often gets Ranbir in normal conversations which isn't even required.

Alia Bhatt reveals the best birthday gift from Ranbir Kapoor, he flew down her favourite cake from London

After the viral lipstick remark, Alia in another interview took the internet by storm, where she spoke about how Ranbir's special gesture moved her.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Alia said she was so happy with the gift that she didn't share the cake with anyone– not even Ranbir.

She said, "The best gift I have gotten was from my husband, he was my boyfriend at that point in time. We were shooting a movie in Bulgaria and there was this particular cake that I am obsessed with in London from a cafe called Leto. It's a milk cake. He flew the cake down from London to Bulgaria so I could cut it on my birthday and eat it for two days! I literally did not share it, not even with him, I didn't share it with anyone."

Netizens react

Alia spoke about Ranbir once again and this didn't go well netizens, slammed Alia once again.

A user said, "My husband but before he was my boyfriend, Every single interview she has to mention this."

Another said, "Alia Bhatt stop making being married to Ranbir Kapoor your whole personality challenge (impossible)."

The third user mentioned, "Please stop asking her questions!!!!! I can't anymore of this "my husband, my boyfriend "!!!!"

Alia and Ranbir with Raha Kapoor are holidaying in the US

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying their romantic getaway in the US. The couple jetted off to New York a few days ago, and pictures of the two touring in the city have been going viral on the internet.

Work front

Alia recently made her Hollywood debut with the Netflix actioner Herat of Stone. She is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as she won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards 2023.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, gearing up for a December release.