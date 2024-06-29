Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is merely weeks away and billionaires are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the joyous occasion. After two pre-weddings that were held earlier this year. On Friday, Ambanis hosted the third pre-wedding festivity for Anant and Radhika at their Mumbai residence Antali.

Who all attended the pre-wedding dinner at Ambani's residence.

On Friday, an intimate dinner was hosted by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at their residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures of the pre-wedding surfaced online.

Mukesh Ambani, along with Nita, son Anant and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika, was photographed welcoming Mohan Bhagwat to his house.

A video shows, Anant and Radhika touching Mohan Bhagwat's feet

Bride-to-be Radhika stunned in a traditional orange and red outfit, while Anant opted for a tangerine kurta and matching jacket for the occasion. Nita Ambani looked elegant in a gorgeous silk saree as she greeted Bhagwat with folded hands.

Another video shows Anand Piramal, husband of Isha Ambani, arriving at Antilia.

Netizens were unhappy with back-to-back pre-weddings of Anant and Radhika.

A user wrote, "How many more pre-weddings to go?"

Another user said, "Another pre-wedding!! The Jamnagar one was pre pre pre-wedding,the Italy one was pre-wedding n this one is pre-wedding. Look forward to the wedding and then they can start the post-wedding celebrations. What is life after all?? it's a celebration!!"

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations have already created a lot of buzz on social media.

The first pre-wedding happened in Jamnagar in March 2024. The second pre-wedding was held on a cruise in France.

Many actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor among others became a part of this celebration.

Also, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will host a mass wedding for the underprivileged as a part of their pre-wedding celebrations. This will take place in Palghar district in Maharashtra. The date and time fixed for this event is July 2 at 4:30 PM respectively, and the wedding invitation has gone viral too. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will also be a part of this event.