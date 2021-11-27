Arbaaz Merchant looked quite embarrassed as his father asked him to pose for the paps outside the NCB office. Arbaaz Merchant is one of the accused who was arrested along with Aryan Khan on a cruise rave party raid by the NCB. The High Court granted them bail saying there was no positive evidence about them being a part of the drug trafficking.

Arbaaz Merchant embarrassed

Now, in a video that has now gone viral, Arbaaz Merchant could be seen walking out of the NCB office after his weekly visit to the office. However, as he was walking towards his car, he was spotted being cajoled by father Aslam Merchant to pose for the paps. Arbaaz face-palmed and even looked quite embarrassed over the whole thing. He soon walked off. The video has now gone crazy viral.

When father spoke about Aryan - Arbaaz's friendship

Arbaaz was one of the few arrested with Aryan Khan. The duo was kept in different cells in the jail. "Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, 'Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here.' I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme," Aslam Merchant had told a website.

The Bombay High Court, while granting bail had asked the accused to not get in touch. Arbaaz and Aryan happen to be one of the closest friends. It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system, said the father.