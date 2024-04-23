Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor is often seen dining and hanging out with his wife Mira Rajput.

On Monday night, Shahid Kapoor was seen unleashing his Kabir Singh mode. The actor lost his cool on the paparazzi when they hovered around him to take videos and pictures of Mira and Shahid as they walked towards the car.

'Stop it, behave yourself': Angry Shahid Kapoor shouts at paps for clicking him and wife Mira; fans say 'rude, so much attitude'

A video that is doing the rounds shows Shahid and Mira walking towards their car.

As the duo hold their hands paps ask them for pictures and videos.

As Shahid and Mira walked hand-in-hand, the Shahid Kapoor looked uncomfortable and annoyed.

The actor got angry at paps and said, "Guys can you stop it? Can you stop it? Please behave yourselves,"

While Mira kept mum, he helped her sit in the car. The actor then turned around and gave the paparazzi a look, making his displeasure apparent.

Fans slammed Shahid Kapoor for his unwanted rage as paps were merely doing their job.

A user wrote, "Why is he showing attitude?"

Another mentioned, " So rude.."

The next one wrote, 'He has turned his Kabir Singh mode.."

The fourth one mentioned, "If u need to say them stop it then why do you say inform your PR team to call the media."

The fifth one wrote, "Bad attitude towards fans."

This is not the first time that Shahid has lost his calm on the paparazzi. A few months ago, he was seen reprimanding paparazzi for clicking his children.

During his brother Ruhaan's wedding the actor lashed out at the paps for calling his name repeatedly. "Chilla kyu rahe ho?" he had said.

Work Front

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and co-starring Kriti Sanon.

He is currently shooting for Rosshan Andrrews' Deva. The film will also star Pooja Hegde and will be released later this year.