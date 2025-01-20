An unfortunate event unfolded on Thursday, January 16, 2025, when Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home during an attempted robbery. The incident occurred past midnight when the intruder entered the bathroom of the bedroom shared by Saif and Kareena Kapoor's youngest son, Jeh.

Since the unfortunate incident, paparazzi have stationed themselves at the entrance of Lilavati Hospital and Saif's Bandra residence, posting constant updates about Kareena and Saif's movements on social media.

On Thursday, Kareena took to social media to request privacy, stating that the family was in shock and needed time to cope. However, this did not stop the paparazzi from reporting on their activities.

Kareena slams the media for hovering around her residence

On Monday evening, a video was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram showing toy cars being brought into Saif and Kareena's residence. The clip's text read, "New toys arrive for Taimur and Jeh at their residence," and the thumbnail featured a picture of Saif with Taimur and Jeh.

This video upset Kareena, prompting her to slam the publication. She reshared the now-deleted video on her Instagram Stories, which read: "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone. For God's sake," followed by two folded hands emoticons. Shortly after Kareena's post, the video was taken down.

Timeline of Saif's attack

Jeh and Taimur were asleep with their two nannies nearby. One of the nannies noticed unusual movement inside the room from the bathroom and initially assumed it was Kareena. However, when the intruder approached Jeh's bed, the nanny immediately picked Jeh up and started arguing with the intruder. During the commotion, she instructed Jeh to leave, which caused him to start crying. Hearing the noise, Saif rushed to the scene to protect Jeh and the nanny. In the struggle, the intruder stabbed Saif six times, leaving him badly injured.

Jeh and Taimur's nanny bravely confronted the burglar and, in self-defence, sustained a wrist injury. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son, Ibrahim, with Taimur accompanying them.

Following the attack, Saif underwent surgery and is currently in the ICU, recuperating. Family members and celebrities have been visiting Lilavati Hospital regularly to check on his condition.

Since Saif's hospitalisation, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other family members have been visiting him regularly. B-town celebrities, including Rani Mukerji and Sanjay Dutt, have also paid visits to the actor.

On Sunday, Saif's children, Taimur and Jeh, were seen visiting him at the hospital, along with other family members such as his sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband, Kunal Kemmu.

Saif's discharge

It was reported by the Times of India that Saif Ali Khan will be discharged on Monday. However, Dr Nitin Dange said that although Saif is recovering well, he will be under observation for one more day before getting discharged.

Intruder arrested

Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, on Sunday after tracking him down near Thane using a digital payment transaction he made that morning to purchase parathas. Authorities revealed that the suspect had been planning to flee to Bangladesh but was apprehended before he could escape. He is currently in police custody.