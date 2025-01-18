Thursday turned out to be gruesome and chilling for the Kapoor clan as Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of the day. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. The intruder was in Jeh's room and was about to harm Jeh when the nanny tried to save the child.

Upon hearing the commotion, Saif rushed into the kids' room and intervened to save the nanny and his children, Jeh and Taimur. The actor got into a scuffle with the intruder and was stabbed six times. He was rushed to the hospital by his staff, with Taimur accompanying his father.

The actor underwent emergency surgery on his spine, during which a 2.5-inch piece of the knife was removed. His hands and neck were also treated for injuries.

The Mumbai police are currently tracing the intruder. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has formed 20 teams to search for the accused, who attacked and attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor also recorded her statement.

What did Kareena Kapoor tell the Mumbai Police?

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, told the police that the intruder became very aggressive during the scuffle with her husband, stabbing him multiple times. She mentioned that the family managed to move to the 12th floor. However, she added that jewellery kept in the open was left untouched by the attacker.

The report mentioned that after the incident, Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, took her to her home in Khar.

The security outside Karisma's and Kareena's homes has been beefed up. On Friday night, more than 15 people were brought to the police station for interrogation.

Saif Ali Khan lives with his family in the Satguru Sharan building, in a duplex (11th and 12th floors) in Bandra (West), Mumbai.