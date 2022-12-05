Ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is celebrating his 56th birthday on December 5. The fashion mogul kickstarted with a grand birthday bash last night which was attended by Bollywood celebrities.

Manish Malhotra's midnight birthday celebration was star-studded galore

Last night, the who's who of Bollywood gathered for the designer's birthday bash. From Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon to Rekha, Kajol and more, B-Town celebs added sparkle to his bash.

B'town celebs have taken to social media and extended warm birthday wishes to the ace designers. From sharing unseen pictures to candid videos and pictures from last night's bash. Social media is flooded with priceless pictures from Manish's bash. From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Raveena celebs have flooded the gram with inside pictures.

Raveena and Rekha break the internet as they pose happily at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

But it was actress Raveena Tandon's birthday post for Manish and the picture that wowed the netizens.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared inside photos from Manish Malhotra's birthday bash that featured her, Manisha Malhotra, and Rekha decked out in a shimmery gold ethnic outfit ailing with others. The actress also penned a special wish for the designer.

The caption to her post read, "Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever-young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!! (sic)."

Check out photos from Manish's birthday bash:

Fans were blown over seeing Raveena Tandon and Rekha in one frame. Some of them lauded camaraderie, while few were unhappy with Rekha's outfit as they believed that evergreen icon Rekha should have opted for a rather subtle attire.

In the pictures shared by Raveena, Rekha looks resplendent in the gold outfit, donning a traditional maang tika (a piece of jewellery typically worn by Indian women on the forehead), bindi, gajra (flower), and heavy gold neckpiece. She looked as breathtakingly beautiful as ever.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to Manish. But I'm glad to see Diva Rekha too."

Another averred, "Two evergreen Bollywood Beauties Rekha and Raveena Double R."

The third user was unhappy seeing Rekha in ethnic attire, she mentioned "Raveena is in jeans and a t-shirt and Rekha is in full formal Indian wear with mang tikka and all... now that's a strange dinner party!"

"I know Rekha is our 100% authentic diva. But I really wish she would stop dressing like she was going to a wedding for every occasion or event she attends. She is so very beautiful and we would all like to see her in some contemporary Indian, Western or fusion styles... , "wrote the fourth user.

Bollywood wishes Manish Malhotra

B-Town extends warm wishes to Manish Malhotra Shilpa Shetty shared a lovely selfie with him and wrote, "My dearest Manish, here's wishing you a fabulous birthday filled with happiness and success. May you keep rising higher every year (like the floors of your bungalow(sic)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochromatic picture and wished him saying, "Happy Birthday to my forever friend my amazing Manish love you lots! (sic)"

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of the Manish cutting his birthday cake, she captioned it as, "Happy birthday to my most favourite may you continue to shine and rule and inspire love you so much (sic)".

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy Birthday @manishmalhotra05!! Have a great one (sic)."

Manisha Malhotra is not just a fashion mogul

Manish is a renowned celebrity fashion designer. He has styled outfits for many popular Bollywood celebrities. Apart from being a fashion designer he has already forayed into beauty and has four business verticals - Manish Malhotra beauty (My Glamm), Manish Malhotra jewellery, a production company and home decor.