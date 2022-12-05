Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is an internet sensation, before even joining Bollywood the GenZ star often grabs headlines for her outings. Be it Diwali parties or cosy dinners with her set of friends, the young and budding star is always in the news. The star kid is close friends with Orhan Awatramani and recently celebrated Thanksgiving dinner with Arjun Rampal's daughter and her close friend Orhan. The videos and pictures from the dinner surfaced online.

Nysa parties with Orhan, Mahikaa Rampal and other friends in London

During the weekend, Nysa was again seen partying with Orhan and her close friends Tania Shroff, Mahikaa Rampal, Vedant Mahajan, and Deeya Shroff in London. Orhan took to his Instagram handle and shares videos and pictures from the party.

The black and white themed party saw Nysa and his friends mostly in causal white and black outfits. Nysa looked stunning in body hugging t-shirt and paired it with black jeans. While Mahikaa Rampal also turned heads in casual wear.

Take a look at the pictures and video below:

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor comment on Nysa and Orry's fun-filled party pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor showered love and dropped hearts on Orry's post that shows Nysa along with him and other friends partying and having a blast.

While Khushi Kapoor wrote, "It's a look it's a vibe".

Ananya Panday dropped a seal emoticon.

While Mahikaa wrote, "Cutenesssss".

And Nysa tagged the asap band and wrote, "@asapmob asap orry>>>>>>>".

Take a look at the unseen pictures of Nysa Devgan from Orhan Awatramani's Instagram stories.

Will Nysa join Bollywood? Father-actor Ajay Devgn shed light

Nysa, the eldest daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is currently studying in the United Kingdom. Nysa often keeps coming to India. The star kid was in Mumbai during Diwali and attended Bollywood's star-studded Diwali bash. While many reports indicate she wants to work in the film industry one day, her father, actor Ajay Devgn, recently spoke about his daughter's interest in getting into films.

Speaking to ETimes, Ajay said "My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical."

Amid rumours of Nysa's Bollywood debut, Ajay told Hindustan Times, "Nysa is just a teenager. She hasn't told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her."