#StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh is up and trending on Twitter. Mahesh Babu fans are hugely disappointed with the actor's choice of films lately. With millions of fans across the globe, Mahesh is known for his unique choices--remember Murari, Athadu, Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Khaleja, and Businessman. However, of late, the actor has been starring in not-so-impressive, template-like content which has left his fans angry and disappointed. A slew of his recent films like Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hugely disappointed his fans.

The actor is currently working with director Trivikram, who is also known for his template content. Recently there were reports that the actor was not satisfied with the final outcome and the team will undergo a major change in the script. There is also a buzz that a few fight sequences will be reshot, however, no official announcement has been made yet. However, post-Trivikram's project, Mahesh will team up with ace director Rajamouli.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

Movies which made me his fan #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh pic.twitter.com/8zgVvHldOB — Yagnik vicky (@Yagnik_Vicky) November 13, 2022

#StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh Still my Favourite Film in India, Best Film of @urstrulyMahesh Yet Village problems Society problems e chetta mi movies lo enduku Sir ? Make one more with Sukumar ??? pic.twitter.com/MXwLix9LY6 — Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) November 13, 2022

Nee meeda unna prema valla odulkotledu. Bharistunnam ani matram marchipoku anna @urstrulyMahesh. NOT HAPPY with your PERFORMANCES and your MOVIES. You’ve become so predictable and boring. Pathetic phase. #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh — Sharu (@UnbridledSoul) November 13, 2022

Don't torture us with your routine movies, do movies like you used to do in past please bro @urstrulyMahesh #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh — saketh prince (@ssmbfreak12) November 13, 2022

Though the storyline and other details are kept under wraps, there is a rumour that the film will be set in modern times. Mahesh Babu is expected to appear with a muscular look and the film will have high-octane action sequences. The Telugu superstar has recently revealed that the film is a physically challenging project. The team is also researching using the latest recent UnReal technology as well as motion-capture and CG duplicate methods to make it a visual brilliance. There are reports that the team is planning a grand launch in January 2023.