Here is some exciting news for all Rajamouli fans. At an event in Chicago, the ace director confirmed that his father is indeed working on the sequel of his superhit action drama RRR. "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story," the director was quoted by an Indian news website.

The director further stated that working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be the most exciting part of RRR 2. "Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have," he added.

The director, who will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for a quickie, also revealed that he is taking some time off to come out of the RRR headspace. "Both my heroes came out of the heat pretty quickly but I am taking some more time to cool off the heat," he added.

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. The final estimated worldwide collections stand at Rs 1,200 crore. The phenomenal success has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business post the covid crisis.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was released on 25th March, the film made a whopping first-weekend box office collection of Rs. 527 Cr. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

The pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The magnum opus also stars Alia Bhattand Ajay Devgn in key roles. Made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR was released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film was also dubbed in other international languages including Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.