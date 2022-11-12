Bollywood's favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6. Alia took her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and friends. It read, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The post was accompanied by an image of a hand-sketched lion pride.

Interestingly, it looks like the Brahmastra couple has listed out a set of rules for family and friends to visit their baby. A strict 'no picture' rule will be applicable to anyone who pays a visit.

According to reports, the entire Kapoor and Bhat family are against exposing the baby to shutterbugs. Inspite of repeated requests for respecting their private space, paparazzi chased the couple's car while bringing their newborn home. Several videos and pictures of Alia and her baby girl are doing the rounds on the internet. However, as it turns out, all these pictures and videos are fake.

Hours after bringing Alia and their baby home, Ranbir was seen at a Mumbai studio to shoot for his upcoming film Animal. There are reports that the actor will complete the ongoing schedule and take a long paternity leave to spend time with his family.

dadi is back from the hospital, she's so emotional, she has tears in her eyes, neetu ji said that alia is fine and that the baby girl is so cute

And the most interesting part is the couple will not allow anyone to visit their baby without a covid negative certificate. As newborns are prone to infections, the couple is extremely cautious of the baby's health. Alia and Ranbir have also requested media and friends to abide by their rules atleast until the baby turns one.