Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has recently voiced strong criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its leaders of prioritizing divisive politics over the state's developmental needs. His remarks come in the wake of heightened communal tensions in Maddur, Karnataka, following a stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Shivakumar has urged BJP leaders to focus on securing approvals for crucial irrigation projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi, as well as ensuring the state's rightful share of taxes and NREGA grants. "Stirring communal sentiments, dividing people, and spreading fire is the job of BJP leaders. They have no concern about development," Shivakumar stated. He further challenged BJP leaders to "go to Delhi and secure the state's share of taxes, NREGA grants, and approvals for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi irrigation projects."

The Deputy Chief Minister's comments were made in response to the BJP's actions following the Ganesh Visarjan incident in Maddur. During the procession, a clash erupted when the procession passed near a mosque, leading to stone-pelting. The incident has heightened communal tensions in the area, prompting a strong police presence and a bandh in Maddur town.

The district police have arrested 21 individuals in connection with the attack, and further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue response to the incident, a BJP delegation, including State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and other prominent leaders, visited Maddur to meet with the district administration and demand a judicial probe.

Vijayendra expressed concerns over the safety of women in the area, citing the thriving ganja cartel and the activities of anti-nationals. "Women have never come out on the streets in this manner before. On one hand, the ganja cartel is thriving, and women are not able to walk freely in places like Maddur. The activities of anti-nationals are very much evident. We have discussed this in detail. There is no question of leaving the matter here," Vijayendra stated.

The BJP's visit to Maddur and their demands for a judicial probe have been met with criticism from Shivakumar, who accused them of using the incident for political gain.

"What else do BJP leaders do other than indulge in politics? They should go to Delhi and secure the state's share of taxes, NREGA grants, and approvals for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi irrigation projects," he reiterated. The Ganesh Visarjan incident has also prompted a strong response from the local administration.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandin have been actively involved in managing the situation. The police have deployed over 1,500 personnel to maintain law and order, with additional security arrangements in place to prevent further violence.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is in charge of Mandya district, has scheduled a peace committee meeting to address the tensions and promote harmony in the community. The incident has sparked a broader debate on the role of political parties in addressing communal tensions and prioritizing developmental issues.

Shivakumar's call for BJP leaders to focus on securing approvals for irrigation projects highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Karnataka in managing its water resources. The Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects are crucial for the state's water supply and agricultural needs, and their approval has been a contentious issue between Karnataka and neighboring states.

In addition to the Ganesh Visarjan incident, Shivakumar also addressed other political issues in the state. He commented on the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, describing it as unnecessary and politically motivated.

"There was no need for Satish Sail's arrest. The investigation in this case has been ongoing since 2010. These attacks are being targeted only against Congress MLAs to trouble Congress leaders," he said. Shivakumar also expressed his support for the Jawahar Bal Manch, a children's organization, by personally funding the travel expenses of 24 children attending a national camp in Rajasthan. "On behalf of Jawahar Bal Manch, about 24 children are being sent to the national camp in Rajasthan. I wish them well. I myself am bearing the cost of their travel," he added.

The political landscape in Karnataka remains tense, with both the Congress and BJP engaging in a war of words over various issues. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka retaliated against Shivakumar's statements, accusing Congress leaders of being inactive during their previous tenure. "Congress leaders had no work for five years before coming to power. They will be in power for only two years in Karnataka. Let them issue any statement they want; after two years, the BJP-led government will come to power, and we will assign work to the Congress leaders," Ashoka stated.

