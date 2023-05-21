On Friday night, it was the OTT platform Zee 5 celebrated its fifth anniversary with glitz and glamour, who's who from the Bollywood arena graced their presence The celebration of Zee 5 'Hooked to 5', revealed an expansive line-up of titles featuring originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct-to-digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches and intriguing docu-series.

For the slate, ZEE5 has partnered with prominent creators like Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule.

Huma runs to hug SonalBendre at an event

Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, director Nitesh Tiwari, Prachi Desai, Kubbra Sait, Vivaan Shah and many others marked their presence at the special event. The videos from the event have gone viral. In one of the clips, Huma is seen running towards Sonali Bendre and hugging her in front of the media.

Huma, known for her bold and fearless fashion sense, came under the ire of netzines who body shamed her and slammed her for her choice of ensemble, while many criticised her for her body weight and gave their two cents on losing weight.

Huma received mixed responses from social media users.

At the event, Huma opted for a black full sleeves crop top and paired it up with a tight black skirt.

Like every coin two sides, if there were plenty of negative comments and trollers shaming her for weight gain, a section of netizens schooled the trollers for advising the actress on her dressing sense and came out in Huma's support and reprimanded the trollers.

Take a look at the positive comments

A user wrote, "The sad part is that most of the body shaming is being done by women. Great job girls."

Another mentioned, "Stop body shaming her guys. Spread body positivity every body type is beautiful. It's natural to have a body like that. ❤️❤️❤️ spread positivity."

The third one wrote, "Love the plus-size styling! I wish fashion was more inclusive of all sizes. Especially in India, it's impossible to remain thin. Wada pav. Daily."

The fourth avered, "We all know...she is an actress...but iska ye mtlb nii ki agr Thora weight gain hojye to sab uska mjak bnaye." (Just because she is an actress and she has gained a little doesn't mean people will troll her).

Huma on playing Chef Tarla Dalal

Huma Qureshi who is all set to play the role of Tarla, a film based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dala grabbed eyeballs.

Commenting on her character, Huma said: "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped Mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories."

Huma was seen in 'Double XL' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra. The Satramm Ramani directorial is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn't determine our ambitions.