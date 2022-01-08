In a severe ignorance by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the large stone plaque honouring one of India's most brave sons, late Major Akshay Girishwe went missing from the road in Bengaluru where it was installed.

The stone plaque was installed in 2018 at the road named after Major Akshay Girish who laid down his life, fighting terrorists in Nagrota, Jammu. The deceased soldier's mother, Meghna Girish, pleaded with authority to restore the plaque in a Tweet.

Hours after her complaint Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, and SR Vishwanath, the MLA from Yelahanka assured her of timely action.

We have been reassured by Sirs @Rajeev_GoI and @SRVishwanathBJP that the plaque in Maj Akshay Girish's honour will be restored and better secured.



Thank each of you for your empathy, support and shared pride in our soldier heroes.



Waiting in hope and anticipation ??? https://t.co/LGqhziWbcC — Meghna Girish ?? (@megirish2001) January 8, 2022

Who's Major Akshay Girish

Major Akshay Girish was one of the 572 youths who joined the National Defence Academy. His ambition to join the Indian Air Force, however, was dashed during the rigorous medical examination because he wore glasses, and IAF pilots require flawless vision. His father urged him to pursue a career in commercial aviation and join an airline. However, he chose to join the Army to serve his country.

The fateful night of 29th Nov 2016

On November 29, 2016, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists dressed in police uniforms attacked the Army's 166 Field Regiment artillery unit in Nagrota, almost two months after the Army's surgical operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The unit is part of the 14 Corps.

Major Girish commanded a rapid reaction team (QRT) at about 6.15 a.m. on that day to combat three heavily armed terrorists who had infiltrated the officer's quarters by murdering four soldiers at the access gate. Families, including children, were in danger.

Major's team, the 51 Engineers, was confronted with a hidden terrorist at close range. Despite being injured by many bullets, he continued to fire for several minutes until his thighs were blown apart by a grenade shot from a terrorist's under-barrel grenade launcher. Major Akshay lost his life defending the nation.