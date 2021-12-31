With the killing of Suhail Ahmed Rather, a dreaded terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated all the three terrorists involved in an attack on a police bus in the Zewan area of Srinagar.

While Suhail Ahmed Rather was killed on the eve of the New Year in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar city, security forces have eliminated two other terrorists involved in December 13 bus attack on Thursday in South Kashmir.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday's Press Conference, terrorist Suhail was also involved in the Zewan terror attack. All terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have been neutralized", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, in a press conference on Thursday at Kulgam, IGP had said that two of the three terrorists involved in the Zewan attack were killed in the Anantnag encounter.

The IGP said that a third terrorist has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of the JeM outfit.

IGP had promised to bring all bus attackers to justice

On Thursday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar revealed that cops had pledged to neutralize the group involved in the police bus attack before the end of this year.

The IGP had revealed the identities of three terrorists involved in the December 13 terror attack on a police bus in the Zewan area of Srinagar city.

Three cops killed, 11 injured in dreaded terror attack

Three cops were killed, while 11 were injured after terrorists attacked a police bus in the Zewan area of Srinagar on December 13.

The attack on a police bus was the first major attack on security forces in Kashmir since the Lethpora Pulwama car bombing in February 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

According to police, the aim of the well-planned attack was to snatch weapons from the cops by indiscriminating firing on police personnel.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan of Top Neel Bharthand Ramban, Shafique Ali, selection grade constable of Mamakoti Mahore in Reasi, and constable Rameez Ahmad son of Mohammad Amin of Yachama Ganderbal lost their lives in the dreaded attack.

Three terrorists killed in Pantha Chowk encounter

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter that started on late Thursday evening and concluded on Friday morning in Pantha Chowk of Srinagar district.

In the encounter, three policemen and a CRPF personnel were also injured and have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on input about the presence of terrorists.