Salman Khan lost his cool at Khanzaadi on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar. Katrina Kaif was the special guest on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss. The duo were seen promoting Tiger 3 inside the house. Amid the fun games and chit chat, Khanzaadi's argument got Salman Khan furious. The host kept trying to explain things to the Assamese beauty but to no avail.

Salman loses cool

Salman soon lost his cool and lashed out at Khanzadi over her behaviour. Katrina who was there with Salman, held his hand and asked him to let it go. The Dabangg actor then seen explaining to her what got him furious but later calmed down. This moment has got social media talking. Many are raving over Katrina and Salman's chemistry.

Katrina calms him down

"Only Kat can manage his anger," a user wrote. "The way katrina put her hand to calm him," another user wrote. "This shows their long association," a social media user commented. "There is some solid friendship here," another social media user commented. Prior to this, Salman was also seen pulling Katrina's legs and was even seen cracking up at her dialogues.s

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has been creating new box office records. The film has been raking moolahs ever since it opened to advance booking. Vicky Kaushal also heaped praise on the film and wrote, "2023 ka Diwali gift! What a great ride Tiger 3 is. Tiger, Zoya, Aatish. Many congratulations to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Maneesh Sharma, YRF."

In a recent interview, Salman Khan called Tiger 3, Katrina's career best. He added that she is more convincing as an agent than many of the Bollywood stars.