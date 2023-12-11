"Still Ranbir's biggest cheerleader": Alia Bhatt vibes to Animal background music, meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt was a vision as she attended the Red Sea Film Festival recently. Alia attended the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia recently. With her dramatic gown and accentuated makeup, the Jigra actress totally stole the show. Pictures and videos of Alia from the event have taken over social media. A picture shows the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield.

Alia and Andrew's pic

Alia and Andrew were seen exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands at the closing ceremony of the event. "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield shaking hands omgg," a user wrote sharing the picture. "Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield moment," another user commented. "Multiverse of madness just got real," one more comment read. "Can't believe this!!!! Waiting for a movie to happen with them," another one of the comments read.

Alia in Hansal Mehta's next?

Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh were some other Bollywood celebrities who attended the film festival. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. This will be Alia's first movie after her baby girl's birth. A report in Peepingmoon states that Alia is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a biopic where she will reportedly be playing a news anchor.

The report states that even though the talks are in nascent stage, both parties want to collaborate on this. If all goes well, Alia will commence shooting from the second half of 2024. Apart from this, there are also the reports of Alia Bhatt having been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

Alia on turning producer

With Jigra, Alia will also will be entering her second production. The first film she co-produced was Darlings. Alia has always maintained that she feels stories are everywhere and she turned producer to tell the stories she believes in, that evoke feelings and leave an impact. The diva had revealed that the thunderous response to Darlings left her both excitement and overwhelmed. She added that within a year of the film's release, they were ready with another story of courage and determination and decided to name it Jigra.

"Our first production, Darlings got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time. And just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production—Jigra, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive," she said in an interview.