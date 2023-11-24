Alia Bhatt is bowled over by Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer. Ever since the intense trailer of the film dropped, celebs and audiences have been going gaga over the intense watch its going to be. Alia also took to social media to express how impressed she is with the trailer. She also revealed that she watched the trailer for the 7000th time.

Alia's post

"Can't really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves," Alia wrote. No sooner had Alia written this, social media was quick to get to her over the maths.

The reactions

"That's humanly impossible. 7000th time? The trailer is min 3 mins long. So that makes 21000 minutes. That makes 350 hours. Even if you played it fast at 10x its still 35 hours. The trailer got released morning. Stop lying," a user wrote. "RIP Maths," another user commented. "Why don't you stay away from numbers?" a social media user asked.

"7,000 X 3(minutes). 21,000 minutes. Means 350 hours. Means approx 15 days kya ye itna to launch hue b time nai hua," was one more comment on Alia's post. There were many such comments calculating how many days would watching the 3 minute long trailer for 7000th time consume. On the other hand, celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Neetu Singh and many other celebs praised the trailer.

Bollywood praises Animal trailer

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "What a trailer! Cannot wait for 1st dec. The madness, the emotion, the violence. @anilkapoor killing it as always. @iambobbydeol wow just soo bloody cool. @rashmika_mandanna the grounding factor and to the man who's not on Instagram but reading this ur ability to transform emotionally and physically both have made sure this one will be worth watching on the big screen. I love how @sandeepreddy.vanga sir u have imagined this tale of father and son in a new light and so bold and relentless. This is a (fire cracker emoji)."