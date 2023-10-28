Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set for their romantic thriller Animal to release soon. A new song from the film – Satranga – has now been released. The song is featured on Karwa Chauth and shows Rashmika and Ranbir locking lips. Their palpable chemistry is through the roof in the song and netizens too have a lot to say.

Social media reactions

"Ohh...is gane me bhi kiss?? Faltu me Emran Hashmi ko badnam karte ho , Emran real life me bahut badia insaan hai , aur acha actor hai , use faltu me playboy ka tag de diya sab ne," one user wrote. "Ye kaha se heroine lagti hai? She looks below average girl," another user wrote. "Somebody please explain why is Ranbir looking like as if he is trying to adopt the look of Aasaram Baapu," a social media user commented.

"Is movie me sabhi song kisss compulsory he lag raha he," another social media user commented. "All this to make Alia jealous?" read a comment. "Ranbir Kapoor must have had so much fun," read another comment. "She really has Dead eyes in every scene," one more comment read. "They just don't have any chemistry," another one of the comments read.

Rashmika's experience of working with Ranbir

"He's extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he's so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it's amazing how easy it's been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he's the only one in the whole industry who calls me "ma'am," and I do not like it. I will get him for this one," Rashmika said in an interview.