Although social media has been a boon in several aspects, users also come across certain posts on a daily basis that claims to have happened on a particular date and place but have no authenticity. Most of the time, such posts turn out to be fake.

One such example is the recent post shared by a Twitter user along with a set of images of a youth beaten by cops inside a lock-up. The user, Arbaz Khan, claimed that the Indian Army arrested a Kashmiri journalist named Fahad Bhat from his home and then tortured him.

He further claimed the incident took place on August 26 night and said that the world has time for Amazon forests but not Kashmiri people.

This, however, wasn't the case as the stills were from Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi that aired on Colors TV from 2014-16 and starred Shakti Arora and Radhika Madan. In the images, Shakti's character Ranvir is seen being beaten up by on-screen cops.

Needless to say, the Twitter user was heavily mocked for not checking facts before putting it up on social media and for spreading the false alarm. Many called his act careless and lashed out at the user for using the actor's photos for fake propaganda.

