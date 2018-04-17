Television hunk Shakti Arora, who rose to popularity as Ranveer of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, is finally married.

The actor tied the knot with actress Neha Saxena on April 6 in Mumbai. It was an extremely private affair with only immediate family members in attendance.

"We had the haldi ceremony in the morning and pheras in the evening. It was a private affair with only our immediate families in attendance. Both of us have been relatively free over the past few months and so, decided to take the plunge. It seemed like the perfect time, as I am planning to take up something soon and will become busy," Shakti told the Bombay Times.

The couple was supposed to get married in 2016 but postponed it due to the demonetization drive.

The wedding news has come as a shock, given that recent reports suggested that the couple parted ways after getting engaged in 2014.

Refuting the breakup rumors, the actor had earlier told Times of India: "All is well with us. I have become thick-skinned, and rumours about my split, marriage and kids don't affect me anymore. It's part and parcel of this profession."

Neha, on the other hand, had said: "I don't know how the rumour started... the world can say whatever, we are together and happy. We have never hid our relationship and we will definitely not hide our wedding either, when it happens."

Earlier, the actress had said that she wanted a big fat Indian wedding. "I want my marriage to be larger than life, I love wearing Indian dresses and I'm excited to put together my trousseau. My wedding will be lavish, extravagant and completely filmy. There will be lot of functions. I want to celebrate and enjoy it to the hilt. We will have a lot of functions, spread across several days, you know, like a big fat filmi wedding," Neha had said.

However, it seems the couple decided to keep it low probably because they didn't want the attention from the prying eyes of the media.