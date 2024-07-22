Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter Raha Kapoor. But before his marriage to Alia Bhatt, he was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. More than Ranbir's professional life, it is his personal life that has been in the news.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his past relationships and spoke about dating Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, and how parting ways hampered his image. He stated that people still call him a cheater and that he was given the tag of a 'casanova' due to the failed relationships.

During his appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir said, "I dated two very successful actresses and that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labelled cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am."

He said, "I have tried therapy. I have nothing against therapy, it's just that I have to open myself up and I'm very scared of opening up."

On being a doting daddy for Raha Kapoor

He said, "It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand. Raha considers Alia as part of her, and she looks at me for masti and fun."

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, and soon they started dating. The couple split after a year.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2009, when they were filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. They were together for 6 years before parting ways between 2015 and 2016.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," where he will be sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi.