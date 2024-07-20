'Behave properly': Ranbir gets angry at Alia Bhatt; Janhvi Kapoor avoids Sara Ali Khan at Anant Ambani's wedding : Reddit claims

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant last week in Mumbai. Who's who from the political, celebs, entrepreneur, business bigwigs, and social media influencers attended the wedding.

The grandeur of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was all over social media. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani nearly spent Rs 5000 crore on their son's wedding.

Celebs and bigwigs were dressed in traditional ethnic wear as they attended the wedding.

But a lot happened at the wedding which people weren't aware of. In a viral Reddit thread, an individual who allegedly worked as a staff member at the Ambani wedding has shared inside gossip.

Reddit users claimed that Ranbir Kapoor asked his wife Alia Bhatt to 'behave properly'. Alia Bhatt wanted to stay close to her husband.

In fact, SRK and Gauri Khan were arguing on the first day of the wedding celebrations.

The Redditor claimed that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor avoided each other.

The Reddit claimed that Janhvi Kapoor, who was there with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen avoiding Sara Ali Khan. This particular point read: "Janhvi Kapoor has some serious beef with Sara Ali Khan because she kept ignoring her.

Sara dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya many years ago.

A video that has gone viral shows, Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the song "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam."

Janhvi and Shikhar can be seen dancing in opposite directions, Amid their dance, Ananya Panday, who was unaware of the video being shot, suddenly realises it while passing through and walks towards the other end putting her head down.

The clip shows, Sara Ali Khan turning around and seeing Janhvi Kapoor dancing for the camera.

Actors Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, John Cena danced at Anant's baraat.