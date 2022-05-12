As "sticky bombs" emerged as a new threat in Jammu and Kashmir, the top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have put jawans on the high alert to face this new challenge during this year's Amarnath Yatra.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Inspector General, Hiranagar Range, Devender Yadav, emphasized alertness to deal with the threat of "sticky bombs".

"There is no other way but alertness to deal with the new threat. In our area of responsibility, security deployments will be put on alert and jawans will be sensitized about the threat," Yadav told reporters after inaugurating the inter-battalion weight lifting competition of CRPF units at Sidhara area in Jammu.

CRPF of Hiranagar Range is looking after the area where "sticky bombs" were recovered first time in February 2021. Secondly, the stretch is considered a highly sensitive area on Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

"Sticky bombs" were recovered on IB near Samba

The "sticky bombs", dropped by terrorists sitting across the border in Pakistan using drones, were recovered in the Samba sector of the Jammu region along the International Border on February 14, 2021.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered an arms consignment consisting of an improvised explosive device (IED) with an in-built magnet that could be placed on any vehicle and exploded with the help of a timer or a remote.

Reports said that "sticky bombs" found in Samba were similar to the ones used on February 13, 2012, attack outside the Israeli embassy. On February 13, 2012, an Israeli embassy car exploded when a magnetic bomb stuck to it went off in a high-security area in New Delhi, injuring a wife of an Israeli envoy.

On April 28 this year, a major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of a sticky and timer-fitted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by Jammu Police at Sidhra Bypass on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Recovery of the IED came just six days after the suicidal attack at Sunjuwan in which a CISF ASI was killed and 10 security personnel were injured while both the terrorists were eliminated in a five-hour-long gun battle.

Reports said it was a sticky IED fitted with a magnet and timer and had to be planted by the terrorists to cause a major catastrophe. However, with timely detection of the explosive device, a major tragedy has been averted.

43-day Amarnath Yatra to commence on June 30

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas has been scheduled to commence on June 30. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

For two successive years in 2020 and 2021, this annual pilgrimage was cancelled due to COVID-19. Only a symbolic Yatra was observed during the past two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, "Aarti" was facilitated online for the devotees. All the traditional religious rituals were performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice. First-time devotees attended the morning and evening Aarti in online mode.

Notably, Amarnath Yatra was cancelled mid-way in the year 2019 in wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019.