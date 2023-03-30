At least eight persons, including two women, died after they fell into a deep stepwell at the Baleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during Ram Navami prayers on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred after the roof over the stepwell, said to be at least 50-60 feet deep and full with water, collapsed as more than 25 people were on it.

As per officials, 17 people were rescued and all have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Rescue operation for remaining others were still underway.

"Four bodies have been recovered so far. There are still some people stuck in the stepwell and rescue operation is underway," Indore Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar told media persons.

Official sources told IANS that the number of deaths may go up but would be known after rescue operations conclude.

The space where the well is located is narrow, and therefore, hindrance was being faced during the rescue operation, said the officials.

People, who were stuck in the well, were being pulled out with the help of ropes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was in touch with Indore district administration.

The incident occurred when scores of people were gathered at the temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. While some devotees were performing 'havan', many were standing in a queue.

