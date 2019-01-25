Stephen Baldwin seems to be excited about his daughter starting a family with Justin Bieber and it seems like Justin Bieber is trying to get things started as soon as possible.

Apparently, the 52-year-old has revealed his son-in-law Justin Bieber is currently pursuing his dream of starting 'his own family'. The actor reportedly gushed about his daughter Hailey Baldwin's new husband to TMZ.

'He knows what he wants and he's now taken care of that, and pursuing the vision and the dreams that he has for himself, to have his own family etc,' the born-again Christian said, smiling.

'We're blessed and we're praying and we're excited. His whole career he has given; so now he's taking this time to kind of take some time for himself, and that's important too in one's growth.'

It is being reported that Justin and Hailey dated on and off since early 2016, until he proposed in July of last year. The couple seems to be looking forward to their upcoming wedding. Though they postponed it yet again.

Reportedly the couple tied the knot in a non-religious ceremony in September in Manhattan but didn't confirm the news until November.

While they are currently planning a bigger wedding, it was reported that they had just postponed it for the third time.

'It takes a lot to coordinate what they're doing, and a lot of moving parts as you can imagine on both sides for families,' Stephen said. 'I'm not sure where it's all going to land but it's all coming together nicely.

'And for right now, as you can imagine, as part of the strategy they just want to have something really special and beautiful and spiritual, and they're going to take as much time as they need to organize it to do it to their liking and their wishes.'

The couple apparently postponed their wedding because they wanted it to be perfect and they are looking at a tropical location for their nuptials. We hope the couple are able to get what they want out of their second wedding.