Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is basking in the success of her recently released film Mili has gifted herself a plush duplex in Bandra. The actress, her sister Khushi Kapoor, and her father Boney Kapoor bought the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building, located in Bandra West's Pali Hill.

How much does it cost?

As per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com, Janhvi Kapoor with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor purchased a duplex in Bandra's Pali Hill, that cost around ₹65 crore.

The duplex is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, as per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com. The property registration was done on October 12, and Jahnvi is said to have paid Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees.

Janhvi Kapoor had sold her Juhu apartment to Rajkummar Rao

In July this year, Jahnvi sold her 3,456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to Bollywood Actor Rajkummar Rao for Rs 44 crore. Kapoor purchased this property located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors in one of the buildings at Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme in 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra are neighbours now

Janhvi Kapoor is now a neighbour to several Bollywood actors namely Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and many other popular Bollywood actors.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's film Mili was released in theatres on November 4. The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie Helen. Apart from that she also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with RajKummar Rao.