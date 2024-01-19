Ararare I don't know this plot

So shooting with different script



Ippudu IMDB Samajam accept chestada mari ? pic.twitter.com/gCr2gNEybV — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 17, 2024

Prabhas has added an exciting new project to his list of films. It's a romantic-horror movie titled The Raja Saab. The first look poster, shared by Prabhas on social media, shows him in a black shirt and vibrant dhoti, creating a mysterious and charming vibe. The poster features an empty street with fireworks lighting the sky, setting the mood for an intriguing cinematic experience. In "The Raja Saab," Prabhas takes on the lead role, adding to the anticipation. The film is directed by Maruthi Dasari, and produced by People Media Factory, with Thaman S as the composer, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Malavika Mohan is set to be the leading lady, with Niddhi Aggarwal and Riddhi Kumar in supporting roles. There are also reports of Sanjay Dutt's significant role in the film. Maruthi expressed his excitement about the project, calling it one of his most ambitious works. He highlighted the honour of collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory, teasing a grand horror experience with Prabhas's electrifying screen presence in uncharted territory.

Interestingly, the plot, as shared on IMDb, revolves around a couple in love facing destiny-altering challenges due to negative energy. However, Maruthi dismissed this plot, and sarcastically wrote, "I don't know this plot. So shooting with a different script." The film's poster also caused a stir as it displayed Prabhas's name with the spelling 'Prabhass.' This led to speculation that the actor might have changed the spelling for numerological reasons. However, reports clarified that it was just a mistake on the poster.

In Prabhas's recent work, he was last seen in the film Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The movie grossed Rs 700 crore at the box office. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kalki AD 2898, directed by Nag Ashwin, which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

Prabhas is set to collaborate with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for the upcoming film titled Spirit. The filming for this highly anticipated project is scheduled to kick off in February 2024 in Mumbai, creating a buzz of excitement and anticipation within the film industry and among audiences. According to reports from various media outlets, Sandeep Vanga Reddy is currently finalizing the script and is expected to lock it by the end of January. This pan-India film will be shot in various locations across the city, with a focus on Film City and Chembur. The makers have already made arrangements for large crowds, and the first schedule is set to involve 500 action artists. In this action thriller, Prabhas is likely to portray the character of a fierce and intense police officer.