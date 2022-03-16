The third wave of the Covid pandemic has slowed down in India, and the general public in the nation is slowly returning to normalcy. However, a recent surge in Covid cases in countries like China and Hong Kong indicates that the pandemic could once again hit India as well.

According to medical experts in China, a fast-spreading variant of the pandemic known as the 'stealth Omicron' is the reason behind the dramatic spread of the virus in the nation. As the scare looms up, Dr NK Arora, chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI, has warned that Indians should not take the pandemic lightly, as new variants could hit the nation at any time.

Expert issues dire warning

"Any kind of complacency at this time will not be good just because Omicron wave has subsided so early. We cannot take it for granted and presume that nothing will happen in the future. New variants can occur at all times," said Dr Arora, Zee News reports.

He added, "One has to be vigilant at all times. Till all the countries across the world are in a stage where we say now the pandemic has come to a halt. But at the moment, it will be premature to do any of those things."

China imposing strict measures to curb the pandemic's spread

As the stealth Omicron is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, the country is imposing partial to complete lockdown measures in several provinces.

The nation has temporarily shut down several major cities to detect every possible infection. Even though most of the fresh Covid cases are being reported in China's Jilin province, smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.