As the third wave of the Covid pandemic has slowed down in several countries like India, a fresh wave of Covid is now bothering authorities in China. In the last 24 hours, China reported 3,300 fresh Covid infections, the highest in two years.

Covid spreading in China

China, on Saturday, reported 1,807 confirmed local infections and 1,315 asymptomatic local cases, the National Health Commission said.

According to the government data, the northeastern province of Jilin accounted for more than 2,100 cases.

The Asian giant also witnessed over 200 imported infections.

China imposing restrictions

As the Covid pandemic has resurged in the nation, the Chinese government is apparently imposing new restrictions to curb the spread of infection.

According to a statement released by Shanghai Municipal Government, people should provide negative nucleic acid test results within the last 48 hours if they want to leave or enter the city.

Several other provinces are also expected to follow the route of Shanghai authorities as the pandemic is spreading like a wildfire in the nation.

According to a Beijing Daily report, Guangdong province in the south removed six officials from their posts, including a deputy chief of the provincial public security department, following a cluster outbreak in Dongguan city on March 1.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,116 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that the number of Covid cases in India had surpassed four lakhs during the peak of the pandemic's third wave.