It truly is an end of an era as Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from T20 format. Jadeja's announcement comes after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from the same format. The left-arm spinner, who has been in his best form in the last few years, has taken everyone by surprise with his announcement.

Jadeja's announcement

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Ravindra wrote on social media. He further added, "Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind."

Social media reactions

Jadeja will undoubtedly go down as the one of the best all-rounders of the Indian cricket team. Reacting to his post, CSK wrote, "Farewell champion." "Thank you, swordsman," another cricket page wrote. "Jai Hind, thank you for being such an ambassador of the sport. Pure Legend," singer Vishal Mishra wrote. "Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand," read a comment.

"You guys healed us nd hearted us at the same time," read another comment. "You could have announced this yesterday, the legacy of announcing retirement through Instagram post continues, Thank you sir Jadeja," read one more of the comments. "World best All-rounder in all formats," a social media user opined.