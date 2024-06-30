Former India captain MS Dhoni congratulated the Indian cricket team for clinching the T20 World Cup trophy. The Indian team led by skipper Rohit Sharma smashed the dreams of South Africa winning the world cup by seven runs. From President Draupadi Murmu to PM Modi, there has been outpour of congratulatory messages for the Indian cricket team.

And now MS Dhoni too has joined the bandwagon to congratulate the proud team. Dhoni revealed that his heart rate was up and praised the team for keeping calm and having the belief in their capability. Dhoni also thanked them for making the country proud and also thanked them for giving him a birthday gift in advance.

Dhoni's post

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self-belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," Dhoni wrote.

Rohit and Virat announce retirement

With the win, it seems like an end of an era as Virat Kohli and Dhoni both have announced retirement from this format. "This was my last (T20) game as well... No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup," Sharma said in a post match presentation.

"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," the Indian skipper added.