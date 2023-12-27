Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in wake of the killing of four soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch district on December 21.

Rajnath Singh, who was accompanied by Army chief, General Manoj Pande, carried out a first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation as well as the counter-terror operations in the area, a Defence Ministry official said.

He was given a detailed brief on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid, and operational preparedness.

Various aspects of operational challenges were discussed with the commanders on ground as he called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

The Defence Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers killed in action and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts.

He assured the troops that the government stands with the armed forces and the nation will forever be indebted to the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. He termed the welfare of the armed forces as the government's top priority, stressing that additional efforts are being made to bolster the security and intelligence framework, the official added.

Rajnath Singh said: "Indian Army is not an ordinary army. The soldiers are our protectors. It is their duty to not only safeguard national interests, but also to win the hearts of the people."

"The Indian Army has now become much more powerful than it was before. The Indian Army has become quite well equipped as compared to earlier. You all are the protectors of this country. Along with protecting the country, I want to make a special request to you. The responsibility of protecting the country rests on you, but along with protecting the country, winning the hearts of your countrymen is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. Stay closely connected with the people of the country you are serving."

"I believe that we aim to win the war. While we aim to eliminate the terrorists, our aim should be bigger; we have to win the hearts of our countrymen. We will win the war, we will win any kind of war, and we will eliminate the terrorists but at the same time, we have to win the hearts of the countrymen and a huge responsibility rests on the shoulders of all of you and I know very well that you will fulfil it completely. We try our best to fulfil it with dedication. May you continue to serve with courage, honour, and unwavering adherence to your values," added Rajnath Singh.

He exhorted the troops to remain extra vigilant, so that no untoward incident occurs in future, reiterating that there should be zero tolerance to terrorism.

He also met families of the deceased persons, residents of village Topa Peer of Bufliaz in Poonch, and assured an expeditious investigation into the incident culminating into deliverance of justice.

Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction for the high level of synergy between the security forces, civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a clear message of resoluteness towards improving of the security environment, that is conducive to fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory.

He also complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the government while emphasising that unity in thought process, alignment and collective resolve for the good of the nation is the most important foundation for achievement of shared aspirations of peace and development in the UT.

Preceding the visit of the Defence Minister, the Army chief had visited the area on Monday and exhorted all ranks of the army to conduct operations in the most professional manner, the Defence Ministry official added.