'Stay away from Myanmar job scam': MEA advises Indians; 270 repatriated from Thailand

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday urged Indian nationals to stay away from job scam centres in Myanmar, following the repatriation of 270 Indians from Thailand's Mae Sot city to India by two special Indian Air Force (IAF) flights.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the individuals had entered Thailand illegally after a crackdown on the centres in Myanmar. He added that, once the necessary procedures in Thailand were completed and their documents verified by the Indian authorities, they were flown back to India.

"270 Indian nationals returned yesterday; they were brought back from Mae Sot in Thailand on two special aircraft. When there was a crackdown in Myanmar in some of those scam centres, they illegally came into Thailand, and the Thai authorities thereafter undertook certain processes that were required on their side. After that, once we verified the documents of all these people and made sure they were Indian nationals, they were flown to India yesterday. I understand that there are some more Indian nationals who are there right now in Thailand, and they will also be coming back to India in a few days to India. I shall keep you updated on the number, etc." Jaiswal stated.

"Last two years, several agencies of the Government of India have constantly put out travel advisories to Indian nationals to stay away from these scam centres because the price one has to pay is very high. People go there, and they are met with violence and all sorts of exploitation that happen there. We once again urge all Indian nationals to stay away from such job offers and also to verify the agencies, whether Indian or outside, that offer these jobs. It comes with a lot of risk, and I would once again emphasise that our nationals should take note of our advisories or what we suggest for them," he stressed.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai province in Thailand, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, facilitated the repatriation process of the 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)