Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, actor Babil Khan, sparked controversy after a video of him crying and calling Bollywood "fake" went viral. On Saturday night, Babil allegedly called out Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Arijit Singh, among others, for bullying him.

He claimed that Bollywood celebrities had been rude to him. Minutes after the video went viral, Babil deleted the video and deactivated his social media account.

Babil Khan's team has released an official statement clarifying that no remarks were made accusing Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, or Arjun Kapoor of bullying

However, an official statement released later by his team and family clarified that his words had been taken out of context.

The statement read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.

We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than concluding from fragmented video clips.

However, the actor reactivated his account and also reshared his official statement.

Celebs come out in support of Babil Khan

Since then, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Harshvardhan, among others, have come out in support of Babil.

Ananya showed her support for Babil by resharing his Instagram story. She wrote, "Only love and good energy for you, Babil, always in your corner."

Siddhant Chaturvedi also publicly extended his support to Babil. He shared videos of the actor, among which one shows Babil writing something on a piece of paper while saying, "Mujh itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book)." In another clip, Siddhant, Babil, and their friends are seen singing the song "Wake Me Up" at a house party.

Sharing his take on the controversy, Siddhant condemned trolls for misinterpreting Babil's video and turning it into gossip. He wrote, "I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the redditors, gossip columns and media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens."

He added, "Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, aur aap bhi koshish karein ki koi bhi judgement dene se pehle ek baar soch lein. Peace out (Maybe we haven't been able to bring out enough drama on the big screen, and that's why you are looking for it in our personal lives. But think before you pass a judgment)."

Raghav Juyal too voiced his support for Babil and referred to him as family. Sharing the official statement issued by Babil's team, Raghav wrote, "BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what."

Actor Harshvardhan Rane praised Babil Khan, describing him as having "God-level genetics in acting," and encouraged the young actor to stay mindful and carry forward his father's legacy.

Speaking from his own experience as an outsider, Rane acknowledged that Bollywood parties can sometimes be overwhelming for an artist, but advised that the best approach is not to let it affect one's spirit.

He wrote, "Dear Babil Khan, you're blessed with God level genetics in acting, we need you to carry on the legacy! Please just give your best to the craft, and after that, stay away from events and after parties, so as to avoid interaction with irritants".

Harshvardhan advised Babil to stay away from alcohol as much as possible

He further mentioned, "I am not from a film family, I have learnt that people won't treat you badly if you don't allow them. You need to 'stand your ground'. Also, pls stay away from alcohol and any such stuff, because to stand tall, you will need strength, pls take care."

All you need to know about the now-deleted viral video.

The actor was seen crying inconsolably and said, "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed."

He added, "Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..."

Looks like #BabilKhan is having massive mental breakdown

All his Instagram posts have been deleted.

