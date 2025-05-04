Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, actor Babil Khan, often makes headlines for his heartfelt gestures and warm demeanour, humility and emotional honesty. However, he is frequently trolled for his chivalry, with some social media users mocking him for being "too kind" or apologetic. Others have gone so far as to label his actions as fake or claim he needs therapy.

Babil Khan deletes his Instagram account after slamming Bollywood bullies

On Sunday, Babil took to Instagram to speak out against the toxic environment in Bollywood. In the video, he allegedly called out Bollywood and even named celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and singer Arijit Singh for being a bully.

In the now-deleted video, Babil broke down while saying, "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****, Bollywood is so screwed."

A deleted Insta story by Babil Khan.

It looks like promotion for his movie #LogoutOnZEE5 #BabilKhan pic.twitter.com/ymc5eV6ymr — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) May 4, 2025

He added, "Bollywood is the fakest, fakest, fakest industry I've ever been a part of. But there are a few people who genuinely want Bollywood to get better (smiles)... I've got so much more to show you, so much more to give..."

As soon as the video went viral, fans were left concerned about the young actor's mental health, wondering what might have triggered him. Shortly after, Babil deleted the video and deactivated his Instagram account. Several clips from the now-deleted video have gone viral across various social media platforms.

Reacting to the same, a section of netizens speculated that Babil might be struggling with depression, while others suggested he could be promoting his recently released film, Logout. A few even claimed he might have been drunk.

A user wrote, "A deleted Insta story by Babil Khan. It looks like a promotion for his movie.."

Another wrote, "It's real. He ain't that good of an actor, that's a real breakdown, and he is drunk..."

Ananya reacts to Babil's viral video

Ananya Panday shared a cryptic post on mental, on Saturday, hours before Babil allegedly blamed her for being a bully.

Recently, on Irrfan's death anniversary, Babil shared a note. "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, then we'll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you," he shared.

Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. He has acted in movies like Qala and was recently seen in Logout.