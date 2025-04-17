Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, attended the screening of his upcoming film Logout in Mumbai, where several celebrities were present. Among them was actor Shalin Bhanot, who graced the event to cheer for his close friend Babil.

Several videos and pictures from the premiere night have gone viral. In one of the clips, Babil was visibly emotional and was seen crying as Shalin hugged him briefly to comfort him. While the exact reason for Babil's emotional state remains unclear, the moment sparked mixed reactions online.

Netizens react to Babil getting emotional

Some social media users slammed both Shalin Bhanot and Babil Khan, questioning the need for the emotional display and calling the hug unnecessary.

A user wrote, "So much overacting."

Another wrote, "They appear to be so fake."

The next one mentioned, "What was the need to get emotional?"

It's not new for Babil Khan to face flak for expressing his emotions publicly. Recently, the actor opened up about being targeted by trolls for being sensitive and emotional.

Addressing the negative comments he received for what was essentially a sweet, chivalrous gesture, Babil said, "Initially, I felt really bad. I don't mind the funny memes — I laugh at them, some of them are really creative. But the mean comments from people who think they're being funny but aren't, I feel like asking them, 'Who hurt you?' I'd rather sit and chat with them to figure out if there's some pain they're projecting onto me."

Babil added that he is naturally expressive, both in words and actions, and despite scrutiny, he doesn't feel the need to change who he is. He explained, "This is how I am. Main dil khol ke bolta hoon (I speak with an open heart). I care about how I express myself. Darr bhi lagta hai aur bura bhi lagta hai (It's scary, and it does hurt). But I take the risk to be myself. If I stop being me out of fear, I lose my individuality. Then who am I?"

Meanwhile, Babli Khan's upcoming series Logout has social media buzzing. The show explores the psychological impact of social media on young minds, centring on a social media influencer whose phone gets hacked.

Logout is set to stream on Zee5 starting April 18.