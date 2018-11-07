The statue of Lord Ram will become apart of Ayodhya's identity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Diwali, confirming his announcement last year. The statue will be a major attraction and a landmark site.

With a height of 151m, mounted on a 51m pedestal, the statue will be taller than the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

"There will be a statue of Lord Ram here that would be a tourist attraction. Its particulars will be decided according to the land, the statue will be placed indoors, inside a temple. It will be a grand statue and it will become a signpost for Ayodhya," Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Last year, the UP government had announced its interest to build the statue, but no further progress was made on the matter and the government needs to acquire land and hold further proceedings.

According to The Times of India, the UP government has received presentations on the proposed project, which is being seen as a Hindutva push by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before next year's general elections.

The government has also planned to build a fully operational airport around the existing airstrip in Faizabad, by acquiring lands around it. The airport will be named after Lord Ram.